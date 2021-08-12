Obituary: Suzanne A. (Ouellette) Perreault

LEWISTON – Suzanne A. (Ouellette) Perreault, 67, died Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at UMass Memorial Health/Harrington in Southbridge, Mass., after an illness. Her husband was the late Gilles Perreault, who died in 2005.She is survived by her son, Eric Perreault and his wife Cheryl of Ormond Beach, Fla., and her daughter, Melanie LeBoeuf and her husband Timothy of Webster, four grandchildren, Kelsea Perreault, Ethan Perreault, Nathan LeBoeuf, and Evelyn LeBoeuf, and a brother, Thomas Ouellette of Auburn, Maine.She was born in Lewiston, Dec. 2, 1953, daughter of Noel and Muguette (Girouard) Ouellette. She was a retired check processor at a bank for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Mass/RI220 N. Main Street #104Natick, MA 01760.