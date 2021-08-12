Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Member Info for TeesExile

Life Style Extra
 5 days ago

As pandemic recovery rolls out I expect Trifast will have further strong growth in revenue and EPS. Suspect the current modest momentum is the beginning of a re-rate? Have held for 8 years and topped up earlier today.

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Money#Volume#Confess#Investment#Shareholder Value
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksLife Style Extra

Member Info for Mefakescientist

Sareum Is run by Doctors who are on the cusp of something extraordinary incase need reminder recent signals to be conservatively bullish:. 1. Sareum at taking charge with recent investment rounds > note no third party financial firms involved as with others helping with raising funds they are doing this themself with ease and leading the charge recently > millions raised HNWI are not day traders i can’t see them accepting even 15-20p.
HealthLife Style Extra

Member Info for Wisheyedbortum

I was trying to make sense of the AVA6000 trial schedule to see if there could be any indications of the progress achieved that might affect the sp well before the end of the year. The first recipient is suffering with pancreatic cancer which as I understand is notoriously difficult to diagnose until it has got a real hold and that death is more than likely the eventual outcome. So is this trial a "last resort" and if affimers cause problems, the patient would have died anyway? So I wonder, if this patient is the "guineapig" for the very first ever Affimer trial, if further patients are dosed, would that mean that affimers don't cause immediate problems and are relatively safe to continue to use in the trial? Would this news, if published, affect the sp. There are 80 patients in total for the trial so I would have thought that after about 40 patients, affimers should have proved their worth and it would be a case of escalating the dose of Doxorubicin. A simplistic view, I know, but I think the sp could be going up earlier than we think if we are kept up to date with news. If it also means that our trial patients survive, how great would that be?
Lifestyleheartlandcollegesports.com

Members Forum

Please Login or Register to create posts and topics. We fly to the most sought after destinations in and around the US. Following the routes and destinations provided by Frontier Airlines we have put forward some of the best for you to choose accordingly. Plan your trips at ease with us by our best destination guides. you can even grab a chance to find the best-suited deal for your next flight with us at a reasonable price. Explore to find the best deal to your favorite destination.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Hend.euro. Regulatory News (HNE)

As at close of business on 13 August 2021, the unaudited net asset value per share calculated in accordance with the AIC formula (including current financial year revenue items and excluding shares held in treasury) was 1717.0p. As at close of business on 13 August 2021, the unaudited net asset...
BusinessPosted by
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
TechnologyPosted by
Best Life

If You Hear This When You Answer the Phone, Hang Up Immediately

In the era of overactive group texts and social media overload, getting a phone call from a friend or loved one with good news has become something of a special event again. Unfortunately, it's also become next to impossible to figure out which incoming calls are from someone you actually want to speak to and not just another annoying robocall. And even though those anonymous spam calls might seem like they're just a nuisance, they can actually be targeted scams that can put your personal information at risk. Thankfully, officials at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) say there are a few simple tricks that can tell you when you should hang up the phone immediately—and others that can help cut back on unwanted calls altogether. Read on to see how you can spare yourself from having to cut the cord.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Biden agenda is based on one big myth

At the heart of President Biden ’s plan to create the biggest welfare state in American history is the idea that many families are struggling financially. The way the story goes, everything from a minimum wage hike to a much larger child tax credit to free child care and community college will help the tens of millions of families who are falling behind.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
MarketsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Canadian Overseas applies to resume trading in London

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd - oil and gas company - Files application to resume trading on Main Market of London Stock Exchange, and expects trading to start again on Tuesday. This follows the completed reverse takeover of Atomic Oil & Gas LLC in March. Will have 15.62 billion shares issued...
StocksLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Minds + Machines Chair Guy Elliott buys GBP170,000 in shares

Minds + Machines Group Ltd - London-based top-level domain registry - Non-Executive Chair Guy Elliott buys 2.0 million shares at 8.5 pence each, worth GBP170,000, on Friday last week. Elliott now has 23.5 million shares, a 2.7% stake. Minds + Machines last week said it had completed the sale of its top-level domains and related assets to Registry Services LLC, an affiliate of GoDaddy Inc. It received USD113.8 million, plus further payments in escrow, and plans to return USD80.0 million to shareholders in the early autumn by way of a tender offer for shares.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: MTI Wireless earnings up amid "solid progress" in first half

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd - Israel-based communication and radio frequency solutions firm - Says revenue rises 8.9% in six months to June 30 to USD21.3 million from USD19.6 million a year earlier. Pretax profit rises 12% annually to USD2.0 million from USD1.8 million. "This has been another good trading period for the company. We are winning new, and retaining existing contracts, and several of the new contracts we have won are with substantial corporations which may well lead to greater opportunities in the future. Alongside this, we made solid progress across all three divisions and as a result we are well-placed to continue to grow our revenue streams and profitability," Chief Executive Officer Moni Borovitz says.
Public Healththedesertreview.com

Thank You for the Ivermectin info

Yes!! Why is this information not out in mainstream media? It's disgusting the information that is censored. In Canada we have a Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, who does not allow doctors to prescribe ivermectin or HCQ for covid relief and tries to discredit any physician or news outlet who questions her authority on the matter. Thanks to outlets such as yours the truth will eventually get out and they will have nowhere to hide from their incompetence.
StocksLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Dispersion Holdings applies to cross-trade on OTCQB

Dispersion Holdings PLC - investor in decentralised finance, which uses blockchain and cryptocurrencies to remove financial intermediaries from transactions - Files application to cross-trade publicly on the OTCQB Venture Market, which will allow shares to be available to North American investors. "We are keen to make Dispersion's shares available to...
BusinessLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: IG Design CFO Giles Willits resigns; seeking replacement

IG Design Group PLC - Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire-based consumer gift packaging - Giles Willits resigns as chief financial officer "for personal reasons". Willits, who joined the board at the start of 2018, will remain with IG Design for his notice period, and the company says a search for a new CFO is underway. It adds it will provide a trading update on Monday next week.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: This Is How Much You Will Get

Quite a few families would be receiving more money from the federal government on Friday in the form of stimulus check payments. This has been notified by the IRS- with the bank accounts soon to be flooded with the government money. The reason is simple- this will be the second in the list of six payments that the tax agency is going to deliver by the end of the year.
BusinessLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: SigmaRoc gains Polish approval for Nordkalk acquisition

SigmaRoc PLC - London-based building materials company - Gains clearance from Polish Office of Competition and Consumer Protection for the EUR470 million reverse takeover of Finnish limestone developer Nordkalk Oy AB. Is now taking steps to drawdown under the facility of EUR150 million so that it can complete the deal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy