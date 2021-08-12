Obituary: Adam Camire

LEWISTON – Adam Camire, 45, passed away at his home on Chadbourne Road on June 15, following a long illness.Adam was born on Dec. 6, 1975, the son of Vicki and George Camire of Lewiston. He attended Lewiston schools and was employed as a short-order cook and as store manager at Vicki’s Variety.But his true passion was fixing things, especially vehicles and he had a talent for problem-solving and workmanship. He was always working on something: 4 wheelers, lawn tractors, his pickup truck and family cars. Adam was always willing to help, especially if it involved a challenge. He loved tinkering.He adored his grandchildren Bryson (20 months) and Lilianna (4), and was awaiting the birth of a second grandson when he passed away.Adam was always devoted to his dogs. He is survived by his loyal companions Bentley and Luna. Each of his pups took a piece of his heart with them when they passed.Adam was predeceased by his brother, Jeremy; his father, George; his paternal grandparents Patricia and Albert Camire, and his maternal grandfather, Allen McCarthy.Survivors include his mother of Lewiston; his son, Brandon Roy; and companion Alizabeth Edwards; his grandson Bryson Roy, granddaughter Lilianna; his sister, Allison Camire of Auburn; and nephews Colby and Connor; his uncles Bill (Heather), Bob (Janet) and John (Tammy) McCarthy; his maternal grandmother, Natalie McCarthy; and several cousins.A celebration of Adam’s life will be held Saturday, August 14, from noon to 2 p.m. at 17 Chadbourne Rd., Lewiston.