Presidential Election

Commentary: With Republicans Like These, Who Needs Democrats?

By Admin
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) was challenged recently by a caller on the “Jay Thomas Show.” The caller asked Cramer to reveal the identity of the Capitol Police officer who shot and killed unarmed Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, on January 6. Cramer claimed he did not know the name of the officer, nor did he believe the public had any right to know that officer’s name because he had not been found guilty of any wrongdoing.

Kevin Cramer
Congress
Americas
Republican Party
Presidential Election
Capitol
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
Elections
Democratic Party
