Metro Nashville Public School Board Member Fran Bush Recounts Disdain for Parental Concerns as Mask Mandates Sneak Through

Live from Music Row Wednesday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Michael Patrick Leahy welcomed MNPS District Six School Board member Fran Bush in studio to weigh in on Tuesday night’s parental discussion with school board members regarding the mask mandates that will be imposed on K-12 students in metro public schools.