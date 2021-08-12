Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Metro Nashville Public School Board Member Fran Bush Recounts Disdain for Parental Concerns as Mask Mandates Sneak Through

By Julie Carr
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive from Music Row Wednesday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Michael Patrick Leahy welcomed MNPS District Six School Board member Fran Bush in studio to weigh in on Tuesday night’s parental discussion with school board members regarding the mask mandates that will be imposed on K-12 students in metro public schools.

tennesseestar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Education
Nashville, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Leahy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#Public Schools#The Masks#The Tennessee Star Report#Talk Radio 98 3 And#Mnps#District Six School Board#Kabuki Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy