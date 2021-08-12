Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Scott Jurek Halts Appalachian Trail FKT Attempt

By Editors' Choice
backpacker.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter just one week on the trail, Scott Jurek was forced to terminate his Appalachian Trail Fastest Known Time attempt. About four days into his run, he developed a quad issue similar to the one that plagued him in 2015. Unlike his injury six years ago, he was unable to push through or walk it off.

www.backpacker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Jurek
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Appalachian Trail#Fkt#Belgian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Shirley, MAnashobavalleyvoice.com

Appalachian Trail proponent, late Shirley resident to be focus of historical program

SHIRLEY — Had it not been for the writing of late, longtime Shirley resident Benton MacKaye, the roughly 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail may not exist today. MacKaye envisioned the Appalachian Trail in an October 1921 essay, “An Appalachian Trail: A Project in Regional Planning,” published in the Journal of the American Institute of Architect. To celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the publication, the Shirley Historical Society will present a program at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Shirley Historical Society Museum, 182 Center Road.
Sportsgearjunkie.com

Scott Jurek Back on the AT and 4 More Can’t Miss Stories This Week

From the inspiring to the tragic, ‘Adventure News of the Week’ presents a wrap-up of top news in the world of exploration and adventure. Here’s what you missed this weekend, and a few things to look forward to. Renowned ultra-runner Scott Jurek is back on the 2,190-mile Appalachian Trail, attempting...
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

20s/30s/YAH: Hike/Swim at Goose Pond on the Appalachian Trail

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a moderate hike of approximately 5 miles on the Appalachian Trail in the Berkshires. We will follow the AT and side trails to Goose Pond, where we can have lunch, swim, and relax on a summer Saturday. Then, we will follow the same route back to our cars. Depending on group preference, we have the option of hiking a few extra miles and/or getting some post-hike food afterwards. Additional details, including meeting time and place, will be provided to those who register. Email leader to register.
Relationshipsbackpacker.com

Here’s What It’s Like to Hike the Triple Crown as a Couple

After graduating from the University of Iowa in 2014, Liz and Collin Blunk decided to stop putting off their dream of hiking the Appalachian Trail. It took them exactly six months to hike the 2,185 route. At the end, the pair got engaged on the summit of Katahdin in a hail storm.
LifestylePosted by
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: A century after the Appalachian Trail was proposed, the goal remains the same

The Appalachian Trail, North America’s most famous hiking route, stretches over 2,189 mountainous miles from Georgia to Maine. In any given year, some 3 million people hike on it, including more than 3,000 “thru-hikers” who go the entire distance, either in one stretch or in segments over multiple years. The AT, as it’s widely known, […] The post Commentary: A century after the Appalachian Trail was proposed, the goal remains the same appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Spruce Pine, NCmitchellnews.com

New book chronicles history, details of Appalachian Trail

SPRUCE PINE —Local author Peter King’s first book, A Retiree’s Appalachian Trail Adventure, was published earlier this summer and chronicles his journey and life on the trail. In the book, King heavily references his time in Spruce Pine where he was active in the Methodist church as a trustee and...
Animalsbringfido.com

Appalachian Trail Highlights for Outbound Hounds

Spanning over 2,180 miles from Springer Mountain in Georgia to Mt. Katahdin in Maine, the Appalachian Trail (A.T.) winds its way through the Appalachian Mountains, one of the oldest mountain ranges on earth. It’s a bucket-list activity for thru-hikers and outbound hounds alike. For Fido to complete the feat and be crowned a 2,000 Miler, it typically takes between five and seven months. This may not be possible for every courageous canine, which is why we’ve dug out the best pet-friendly stops along the A.T.
Massachusetts Stateoutdoors.org

A Breath of Fresh Air: 8 Hikes on the Appalachian Trail in Massachusetts

In early August 2020, amid the necessary isolation and semi-isolation brought on by COVID-19, I was feeling anxious and blue. I needed a change of scenery and a project. I set my mind to hike the Appalachian Trail in Massachusetts from Jug End in South Egremont, Mass., to the Vermont state line in a series of day hikes. Section-hiking the route alone brought many physical and mental challenges, but also meditative moments, solace, and incredible joy and peace on the trail. Here are my reflections from eight of the more memorable sections I hiked with my dog, Oliver, and now recommend.
Gettysburg, PAGettysburg Times

Tips to consider before embarking on a hike

Every week, it seems that another hiker has been found after being lost, or has suffered an injury or death while on the trail. While the hiking in south-central Pennsylvania is not generally considered dangerous, one should always consider health and safety issues while out in the woods or on the trail.
Elkton, VADaily News-Record

Elkton Formally Named 50th Appalachian Trail Community

Elkton was formally named the 50th Appalachian Trail Community in a ceremony on Saturday. The east Rockingham County town of about 2,800 people is 7 miles from the Appalachian Trail — the world’s longest hiking-only footpath. The trail stretches from Maine to Georgia through the Appalachian Mountains and Blue Ridge Mountains.
LifestylePosted by
The Times

Want to hike a portion of the Appalachian Trail? World’s Best Adventures is offering a guided, all-inclusive backpacking experience for beginners

A new experience is coming to World’s Best Adventures, one that takes people on a four-day, three-night hike through a portion of the Appalachian Trail. No equipment or camping background necessary, this trip only requires yourself, clothes and a sleeping bag. Food and gear are all provided. The travel company intends to launch its first all-inclusive journey this fall at a to-be-determined date.
LifestylePosted by
Mental_Floss

11 Facts About the Appalachian Mountains

The Appalachian Mountains occupy a towering spot in North American cultural identity. For many, the iconic mountain range calls to mind the extensive Appalachian Trail or the distinct dialect of Appalachian English, but the rugged peaks have been influencing the continent—and the world—for a lot longer than we’ve been around to appreciate them.
Traveltripsavvy.com

Amicalola Falls State Park: The Complete Guide

Located in the heart of the Chattahoochee National Forest in North Georgia, this park features the state's largest waterfall: the dramatic, 729-foot Amicalola Falls. Its name is derived from a Cherokee word meaning "tumbling waters." Located just 75 miles north of Atlanta, the park offers various adventures for outdoor enthusiasts, from hiking to scenic mountain vistas to trout fishing, zip-lining, 3D archery, and survival courses. Popular with everyone from experienced backpackers to families and honeymooners for its pristine setting and wealth of activities, the park has several options for overnight stays, ranging from wooded tent and RV camping to a high-end lodge with all the amenities.
Bluefield, VAPosted by
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Appalachian Amateur returning to Fincastle

BLUEFIELD, Va. — Last August, the first Appalachian Amateur — considered the successor to the 46-year-old Pocahontas Amateur golf tournament that hadn’t been played locally since 2015 — teed off at Fincastle Golf Club in Bluefield, Va. The 36-hole tournament returns to Fincastle next Saturday and Sunday and will feature...
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

AMC Backcountry Caretaker Program Turns 50

Perched high in the rugged boreal forest in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch, Liberty Springs Tentsite is a haven for backpackers seeking a place to bed down for the night and rest their aching muscles after a long day of hiking. Located directly off the Appalachian Trail, the tentsite turns into a bustling Grand Central station in the summer, full of thru-hikers, camp and college groups, and first-time backpackers on trips lasting from a weekend to several months. An Appalachian Mountain Club caretaker lives and works at the campsite from Memorial Day through Columbus Day where they teach campers about backpacking etiquette, maintain the composting outhouse, and work on the trails. Although caretakers spend most of their time working by themselves, their interactions with their guests have defined their role in the backcountry for 50 years. In the late 1960s, a backpacking boom in the White Mountains created problems AMC’s Trails Department had never dealt with before.

Comments / 0

Community Policy