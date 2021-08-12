Scott Jurek Halts Appalachian Trail FKT Attempt

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a moderate hike of approximately 5 miles on the Appalachian Trail in the Berkshires. We will follow the AT and side trails to Goose Pond, where we can have lunch, swim, and relax on a summer Saturday. Then, we will follow the same route back to our cars. Depending on group preference, we have the option of hiking a few extra miles and/or getting some post-hike food afterwards. Additional details, including meeting time and place, will be provided to those who register. Email leader to register.