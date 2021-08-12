Loudoun County School Board Approves Transgender Policy

HORSHAM, Pa. (CBS) — Tense moments at a Montgomery County school board meeting Monday, which pitted parents against parents over the issue of masks in school. The Hatboro-Horsham School Board meeting felt charged from the start and it was quickly clear that the debate over wearing a mask or not isn’t going away anytime soon. “So screw you and get it together, lady,” one parent said during the meeting. Emotions overflowed Monday night at the Hatboro-Horsham School Board meeting to discuss the current universal indoor mask policy for all students, staff, and visitors, regardless of their vaccination status. “I want choice, that’s all I...