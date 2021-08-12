Metro Nashville Public School Board Member Fran Bush Talks Lack of Common Sense as Mandates Trump Learning Loss Recovery

Live from Music Row Wednesday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Michael Patrick Leahy welcomed Metro Nashville Public School Board member from District Six, Fran Bush, in-studio, who highlighted Tuesday night’s parental school board meeting as teachers’ unions seem more concerned about political mask mandates than addressing the decline in student performance and the need to recover learning loss incurred by the pandemic.