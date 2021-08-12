Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Metro Nashville Public School Board Member Fran Bush Talks Lack of Common Sense as Mandates Trump Learning Loss Recovery

By Julie Carr
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive from Music Row Wednesday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Michael Patrick Leahy welcomed Metro Nashville Public School Board member from District Six, Fran Bush, in-studio, who highlighted Tuesday night’s parental school board meeting as teachers’ unions seem more concerned about political mask mandates than addressing the decline in student performance and the need to recover learning loss incurred by the pandemic.

tennesseestar.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
Nashville, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Leahy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#Public Schools#The Tennessee Star Report#Talk Radio 98 3 And#Covid#The Democratic Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.

Comments / 4

Community Policy