The Jim Beasley Veterans Tribute Committee is accepting items for a fundraising auction the committee will be hosting on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Committee members are accepting donations and consignments between now and September 7, 2021. Most items will be accepted with the exception of tube TVs, tires, and mattresses. Special consignor rates will be available for larger high cost items. All other consigned items will be sold at 20%. If you would like to donate or consign items please contact any of the Tribute committee members: