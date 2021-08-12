Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate Unanimously Votes Against Defunding the Police

By Admin
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate early Wednesday unanimously approved an amendment to its proposed budget that opposed defunding the police. The amendment, offered by Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, came during the Senate’s overnight vote-a-rama, a marathon session during consideration of Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget where members can offer unlimited amendments. While the votes are non-binding, they can sometimes be politically tricky for senators as their colleagues force on-the-record positions on contentious issues.

tennesseestar.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Tommy Tuberville
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Defund The Police#Minneapolis Police#Republican#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsGrand Forks Herald

Letter: Senators wrong to give approval to infrastructure bill

Our senators, John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, did North Dakota a great disservice when they voted for the Senate infrastructure bill. They know that Nancy Pelosi is coming back with a $3.5 trillion dollar green new deal bill. It will come back to the Senate as a reconciliation bill that can be passed by a simple majority thus bypassing the Senate filibuster.
Congress & Courtsfloridianpress.com

Wasserman Schultz Supports $3Trillion Pathway to Citizenship Effort in Senate

Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D) shared an NPR, interview segment discussing a plan from Democrats to provide “a path to citizenship in their budget framework.” The interview explored the option of a $3.5 trillion spending bill that would tackle immigration reform, and discussed the effort that includes “permanent residency for qualified immigrants in the bill through a process called budget reconciliation.” The Florida lawmaker praised “reconciliation,” calling it “essential” in the process to move forward.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip

The passage of a sweeping infrastructure plan in the Senate on Tuesday gives both parties plenty of ammunition heading into a midterm campaign season -- look no further than the most competitive Senate seats for how that will play out.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

The ominous reason why Republican opposition to Biden's infrastructure spending crumbled

With surprising haste for the U.S. Senate, the Democratic majority passed a $3.5 trillion blueprint for a budget reconciliation bill in the early hours of Wednesday morning, just after passing a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. And Democrats could not be more excited, as the blueprint covers a whole host of long-standing priorities, from fighting climate change to creating universal prekindergarten. The blueprint was largely written by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who released a statement calling it "the most consequential piece of legislation for working people, the elderly, the children, the sick and the poor since FDR and the New Deal of the 1930s."

Comments / 1

Community Policy