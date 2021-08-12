Cancel
Commentary: Marilyn Quigley - The new ABC's in progressives' school curriculum

By Marilyn Quigley
theintelligencer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProgressive Education, with a capital P, descended upon my elementary school in Springfield, Missouri, in 1951, when I was in fifth grade. Suddenly A, B, and C grades switched to either “P” (progressing) or “N” (not progressing). The school board forbade games between schools and disallowed keeping score in intramurals. Competition, the experts said, deflated losers’ egos. My parents switched me to a district with an old-fashioned rigorous, traditionally delivered curriculum.

