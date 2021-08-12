Newt Gingrich Commentary: Patriotic Olympians the Liberal Media Didn’t Want You to See

Lately, the news has regularly demonstrated how the United States has fallen short of its ideals. The New York Times’ 1619 Project stirred controversy for reframing American history around the country’s early dependence on slavery, rather than its declaration of founding principles. The United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan confirmed to the world that the U.S. failed in its mission to rebuild that country as a democracy. And the recent assassination of Haiti’s president, Jovenel Moïse, was a reminder that many of America’s historical foreign interventions also failed to live up to the nation’s professed principles, as with the 1915 U.S. military invasion after the assassination of another Haitian president, Vilbrun Guillaume Sam.