Washington Correspondent Neil McCabe Outlines Why the U.S. Senate Is the Most ‘Absurd’ Body in the World

By Julie Carr
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive from Music Row Wednesday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed The Tennessee Star National Correspondent Neil McCabe to the newsmaker line to describe the reasoning behind the passing of a reckless infrastructure bill and the Democrats’ bait and switch on Republicans.

