HARRISBURG (AP) — A Tioga County board is accusing a state senator of creating “unnecessary chaos” in pushing for a detailed review of how the county collected and counted votes in the 2020 general election. The three county commissioners all read portions of a statement at a board meeting Tuesday. They’re urging Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams, Cumberland, & York Counties to reverse his demand that Tioga and two other counties – York and Philadelphia – turn over election records and equipment to the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee that he chairs for a “forensic investigation.” Mastriano has said that he’s working on a broad subpoena to the three counties. The deadline for voluntary compliance that Mastriano gave the counties has expired. Officials in Tioga and Philadelphia have said no, while York has raised concerns, but has not directly turned him down.