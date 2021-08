The United States of America is the greatest country in the world – not because we are the wealthiest, which we are; not because we are in the forefront of science in just about every field, which we are; not because we have the most powerful military, which we do; not because we are the cornerstone of the international institutions which have generally brought peace and prosperity since World War II, which we are. The United States of America is the greatest country – and the overwhelmingly preferred destination for immigration - because we were founded upon, and strive toward, the principles of the Enlightenment as expressed in the Declaration of Independence and embodied in the Constitution.