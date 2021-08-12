Cancel
Minnesota Supreme Court Court Denies Appeal Seeking to Overturn Ruling About Minneapolis Hiring More Police

By Hayley Tschetter
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Supreme Court denied an appeal that was seeking to overturn the ruling requiring Minneapolis to hire more police officers. As reported by The Minnesota Sun, some city attorneys asked “the state Supreme Court to step in and offer an ‘accelerated review’ of the case ruling that ordered the city to hire more police officers. The attorneys are planning to challenge the order requiring Minneapolis to hire at least 730 police officers by next summer, saying it is ‘necessary to clarify the meaning of the provision’ before elections are held in November.”

