Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Biden Nominates Candidates for U.S. Attorney for Western and Eastern Districts of Virginia

By Eric Burk
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden has announced his nominees for United States Attorney for the Western and Eastern Districts of Virginia. Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) Jessica Aber and Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia (WDVA) Christopher Kavanaugh were on a list of two candidates for each seat recommended by Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner.

tennesseestar.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Edward Snowden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Attorneys#Virginia Law#Western#Edva#Wdva#Eastern#The Criminal Division#Isis#Doj#Senate#The Virginia Star#The Star News Network#Virginia State Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.

Comments / 2

Community Policy