Feds Nix Ohio Plan to Tying Expanded Medicare Benefits to Work, Training, ‘Engagement’

By Brian Ball
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration has squelched a fledgling Ohio program requiring those in their prime working years receiving Medicaid health coverage to get a job to remain covered. Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMMS), on Wednesday withdrew approval of a pilot program the Trump administration had approved in March 2019 that would have required able-bodied Medicaid health insurance ages 19-50 to work unless they were attending school, getting job-training, taking care of family members, or doing other “community engagement” for least 80 hours per month in order to receive the medical benefits.

Michigan Statetennesseestar.com

U.S. Senators Call for Investigation into Michigan and Other States that Sent COVID Patients to Nursing Homes

Republican members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Friday urged that committee’s chair to commence an investigation into the decisions of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) and several other governors to discharge COVID-19-infected patients into their states’ nursing homes in 2020. In addition to Whitmer, Tom Wolf (D-PA), Andrew Cuomo...
Educationtennesseestar.com

Feds Address DeSantis’ ‘Mask-Optional’ Order

The U.S. Department of Education (U.S. DOE) has expressed their concern over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ insistence on Florida’s public schools being “mask-optional” for this school year. DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in Florida’s schools ensuring the parents have “freedom to choose.”. However, the U.S. DOE sent...
U.S. PoliticsNPR

Democrats Hope To Beef Up Medicare With Dental, Vision And Hearing Benefits

Sorry, Joe Namath. Despite what you keep saying in those TV ads, under Medicare, seniors are not "entitled to eliminate copays and get dental care, dentures, eyeglasses, prescription drug coverage, in-home aides, unlimited transportation and home-delivered meals — all at no additional cost." But if Democratic lawmakers in Congress have their say, seniors could soon be entitled to some of those services.
Ohio StateDayton Daily News

Feds withdraw approval for Ohio Medicaid work requirements

About 3.2 million Ohioans are covered through Medicaid, nearly 800,000 through expansion. The federal government has withdrawn its approval for Ohio Medicaid to create the program’s first ever work requirements. The decision is the latest update in a more than five year effort by conservative lawmakers to require those covered...
Politicsmadison

Feds to Nix Work Requirements in Montana Medicaid Expansion Program

Federal health officials will likely reject Montana’s request to include work requirements for beneficiaries of its Medicaid expansion program, which insures 100,000 low-income Montana adults, state officials said. Three years after the Trump administration encouraged states to require proof that adult enrollees are working a certain number of hours or...
Wyoming StatePosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming urged to expand Medicare

Wyoming medical professionals are urging state lawmakers to act before it’s too late to take advantage of a pandemic-related financial incentive for expanding Medicaid coverage. The American Rescue Plan would bring an additional 54-million dollars into state coffers, to pay for expansion but also to invest in priorities including education...
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

Physicians fear telehealth coverage dropoff for Medicare, Medicaid patients

Physicians are holding their breath for when public health emergency orders are lifted, as it could mean a significant dropoff in telehealth coverage for Medicare and Medicaid patients. Telehealth has rapidly grown throughout the pandemic, with payers and providers embracing the virtual healthcare boom. However, among that growth, physicians are...
U.S. Politicsnolangroupmedia.com

Biden-Harris Administration Announces Availability of Up To $500 Million in Emergency Rural Health Care Funds Under the American Rescue Plan

Funding Will Expand Access to COVID-19 Vaccines, Health Care Services and Food Assistance in Rural America. ST. PETER, MINN., Aug. 12, 2021 – The Biden-Harris Administration today announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is making up to $500 million available in grants to help rural health care facilities, tribes and communities expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, health care services and nutrition assistance.
Troy, NYSaratogian

Medicaid Expansion of dental care can increase access

TROY, N.Y. — When public health insurance like Medicaid expands its dental coverage, by increasing the types of procedures it covers and the total amount a dentist can spend on an individual patient, more dentists will locate to the expansion areas, thereby increasing access. This finding comes from research recently...
Health Servicesmegadoctornews.com

More Than 2.5 Million Americans Gain Health Coverage During Special Enrollment Period

Department of Health and Human Services – New data released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) shows more than 2.5 million people enrolled in health coverage on HealthCare.gov and state Marketplaces during the Biden-Harris Administration’s 2021 Special Enrollment Period (SEP), which will close in five days on August 15th. Additional data released by CMS today shows that a record high of nearly 81.7 million people are now receiving coverage through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) as of March 2021. The continued rise in enrollment demonstrates the success of the Biden-Harris Administration’s work to build upon the Affordable Care Act and deliver high-quality, affordable health care for millions of Americans. The “Summer Sprint to Coverage” campaign continues to raise awareness that zero-premium or low-premium health insurance options are available on HealthCare.gov.
Health Servicesbloomberglaw.com

Medicare Holds Off on Hospital Price Disclosure Fines for Now (1)

The Medicare agency is giving hospitals time to adjust to its price transparency rule, so far refraining from penalizing providers despite recently proposing to increase sanctions for those that don’t comply. Hospitals have been apprehensive since the Trump administration announced they would be required to disclose standard charges for items...
Georgia Staterockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia's State Health Benefit Plan premiums to remain unchanged

ATLANTA — Tens of thousands of Georgia teachers and state employees are getting good news on their health insurance costs for next year. Members of the State Health Benefit Plan will have the same monthly premiums, co-pays and deductibles in 2022 as they have now, the Department of Community Health announced at a recent agency board meeting.
Health ServicesUnion Leader

Letter: New Hampshire hospitals put price transparency first

To the Editor: It was recently reported that the Patient Rights Advocates group issued a report regarding hospitals in the state noncompliance with federal price transparency rules. As president of the New Hampshire Hospital Association, we disagree with those findings, especially since that report was an advocacy document clearly intended to put forward a broad view of noncompliance rather than quantitative analysis.
U.S. Politicsthemountvernongrapevine.com

Brown Announces $500 Million in Rural Emergency Health Care Grants

WASHINGTON, D.C. – August 16, 2021 – Today, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is making $500 million available in emergency rural health care grants as part of the American Rescue Plan, which Brown helped write and pass to provide critical assistance for Ohioans. The awards will be made available for rural health care facilities, and communities to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, health care services and nutrition assistance. Beginning today, applicants may apply for assistance through Recovery Grants and Impact Grants.

