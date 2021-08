LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive directive to state departments and agencies to move as quickly as possible to administer an additional dose to vulnerable individuals in long-term care facilities within the state, and she encourages all eligible Michiganders to get an additional dose to protect themselves. The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recently approved an additional dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for people ages 12 and older who have compromised immune systems.