Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lansing, MI

Lansing to Spend $180,000 in Hopes of Suppressing Youth Gun Violence

By The Center Square
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lansing City Council approved Mayor Andy Schor’s proposal to spend $180,000 from Fiscal Year 2020-2021 on youth activities to suppress an uptick in gun violence. “We are ready to distribute these carryforward dollars to our partners who have proven success in providing structured activities and mentorship programs that provide options and opportunities for our youth,” Schor said in a statement. “Providing additional dollars to further support these important programs is an immediate step that we can take to help keep our young people safe.”

tennesseestar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
State
Minnesota State
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Green
Person
Andy Schor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Programs#Volunteers#In Youth#Mathematics#The Lansing City Council#Recreation Department#Science Technology#Family Institute#Athletic League#Gang Resistance Education#The Lansing State Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
Posted by
Fox News

Biden approves Florida emergency declaration due to Tropical Storm Fred

President Biden on Monday declared that an emergency exists in Florida due to Tropical Storm Fred. Biden ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local response efforts -- because of emergency conditions resulting from the storm, according to the statement. "FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy