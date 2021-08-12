Cancel
Edouard Mendy Happy for Chelsea And Kepa Arrizabalaga as Blues Win Super Cup on Penalties

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has opened up on the tactical decision that saw him replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga for the penalty shootout in the UEFA Super Cup Final.

The shot-stoper admitted that he was happy for the team and his teammate Kepa, who saved two penalties in the shootout.

Speaking after lifting the trophy, Mendy discussed his emotions.

The Senegal international said:"Of course I'm happy because we won.

"We worked for this success. I knew since last year that if Kepa comes on the pitch he would help the team. He did today. I'm really happy with Kepa!"

Thomas Tuchel took Mendy off with minutes to go in extra time and Kepa replaced him, a decision that turned out to be a tactical masterclass as the Blues won the shootout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19wnez_0bPFWQVs00
EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas/Sipa USA

Speaking on the decision, Mendy said: "It's team work. A team effort. When you play for Chelsea you play for success, for titles. We do that together. We are happy."

Next up for Chelsea is Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the Premier League and Tuchel's men will be looking to start strong as they challenge for the title in the upcoming season.

The UEFA Super Cup triumph will give the players confidence as they look to retain the Champions League in 2021/22.

