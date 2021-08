Finding the most comfortable sneaker can be complicated. Whether you’re looking for a fashionable version to wear with your casual dresses on the daily or one that’s suitable for running, hiking, walking, or a gym sesh, there’s many factors to consider. Are you susceptible to blisters or painful foot disorders? What’s your foot type? What terrain are you running on? See, the list can go on and on. No matter the occasion, however, you’ll want a stylish pair that’s stable and secure without being too tight. Snugness can be a good thing, but there’s a fine line between molding to and...