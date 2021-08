For the majority of the 2021 season, Bobby Dalbec has struggled. In 96 games, the former top prospect is hitting .233 with 12 home runs. However, he has shown signs of breaking out over the last two weeks at the perfect time. As the calendar has flipped to August, Dalbec is hitting over .400 and has been an RBI machine. As Boston looks to secure a playoff spot, they will need Dalbec’s bat.