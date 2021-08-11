Lewis Color Generates New Revenue with Ricoh Wide-Format Solutions

This work presents an unsupervised deep learning scheme that exploiting high-dimensional assisted score-based generative model for color image restoration tasks. Considering that the sample number and internal dimension in score-based generative model have key influence on estimating the gradients of data distribution, two different high-dimensional ways are proposed: The channel-copy transformation increases the sample number and the pixel-scale transformation decreases feasible space dimension. Subsequently, a set of high-dimensional tensors represented by these transformations are used to train the network through denoising score matching. Then, sampling is performed by annealing Langevin dynamics and alternative data-consistency update. Furthermore, to alleviate the difficulty of learning high-dimensional representation, a progressive strategy is proposed to leverage the performance. The proposed unsupervised learning and iterative restoration algo-rithm, which involves a pre-trained generative network to obtain prior, has transparent and clear interpretation compared to other data-driven approaches. Experimental results on demosaicking and inpainting conveyed the remarkable performance and diversity of our proposed method.