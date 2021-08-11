Lewis Color Generates New Revenue with Ricoh Wide-Format Solutions
Ricoh USA, Inc. announced that Lewis Color is growing its alliance with Ricoh, expanding into the wide format market to support a broader range of customer applications, uncover new business opportunities and enjoy new revenue streams. Lewis Color's latest Ricoh investment includes the RICOH Pro TF6250 and RICOH Pro L5160, high productivity wide format solutions that produce vibrant, quality graphics on a variety of indoor and outdoor substrates along with a range of professional services offerings.www.wideformatimpressions.com
Comments / 0