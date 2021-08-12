Mets Sign Outfielder Josh Reddick to Minor League Deal
Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported late Wednesday night that according to a source, the New York Mets have signed outfielder Josh Reddick to a minor league deal. Reddick, a veteran outfielder from Savannah, Georgia has spent time with the Boston Red Sox (2009-2011), Oakland Athletics (2012-2015, 2016), Los Angeles Dodgers (2016), Houston Astros (2017-2020), and most recently the Arizona Diamondbacks during his big league career.metsmerizedonline.com
