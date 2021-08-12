Cancel
Brewers RHP Corbin Burnes ties MLB record with 10 straight Ks

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes tied a major-league record with 10 consecutive strikeouts Wednesday at the Chicago Cubs. Burnes matched a record set by two other pitchers: Hall of Famer Tom Seaver on April 22, 1970, and Philadelphia Phillies ace Aaron Nola on June 25 of this season. Burnes' streak was snapped when Cubs infielder Matt Duffy singled to right field in the bottom of the fifth inning.

