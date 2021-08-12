MultCo health officer: COVID shot platform well studied

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most employees working for the State of Oregon will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine but not everyone is happy about it. Oregon Governor Kate Brown reasserted her decision to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all executive branch employees with the State of Oregon during a press conference on Wednesday. Employees must be fully vaccinated on or before Oct. 18 or six weeks after a COVID vaccine receives full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, whichever is later.