What we learned as Giants complete two-game sweep of D-backs

NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO -- This was not the sharpest 48-hour stretch of the season for the Giants, but with their lineup and the team in the other dugout, it didn't matter. The Giants had a sloppy defensive night and watched ace Kevin Gausman labor, but they also hit four more homers to pull away from the Diamondbacks. The 7-2 win was their 14th in 16 games against the Diamondbacks this season and pushed them to 73 wins, matching their 2018 total.

