Paducah schools to require mask-wearing

The Paducah Independent School District announced on Wednesday its COVID-19 guidelines for opening its schools on Aug. 18. On July 30, the district posted three different levels of requirements to open the schools with different degrees of mandate. On Wednesday, the district announced it would enact Level 3, the uppermost level of requirements, which includes all of the Level 1 requirements with the additional requirement of having all students and staff wear masks or face coverings at school and on district property.