The HK Smoke Escape Hood Is Now Available To The Public. It May Be Time To Ask, "What Do You Have To Help You Evacuate A Fire?"

Late summer weather conditions have been very dry, and with the exception of several isolated thunderstorms, the Anza Valley has experienced very little measurable rain in months. More than 15 wildfire events have occurred in the area this year, with damage to property and structures. The smell of smoke instantly invokes fear and alarm. Is there a fire close by and is it an imminent threat to your home, family and pets? When should you call 911 if there is smoke in the air? Upon first becoming aware of the smell of smoke, check to see if you are in immediate danger. Look around your property and in all directions. Determine which direction the smoke is coming from, and whether or not you can see or hear a fire. If it is dark, look for a glow. Smoke is much easier to see in t.