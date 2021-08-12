Quilt museum CEO shares 5-year plan

One of the things Matt Collinsworth has noticed about his new job at the National Quilt Museum is that a lot of the people he meets, whether they’re locals, tourists or his employees, are willing to tell him what they think would improve the museum. As the new CEO, he took many of these opinions into account as he developed a general five-year plan for the museum, details of which he shared with the Paducah Rotary Club Wednesday at the Carson Center.