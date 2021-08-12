Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paducah, KY

Quilt museum CEO shares 5-year plan

By HANNAH SAAD hsaad@paducahsun.com
Paducah Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the things Matt Collinsworth has noticed about his new job at the National Quilt Museum is that a lot of the people he meets, whether they’re locals, tourists or his employees, are willing to tell him what they think would improve the museum. As the new CEO, he took many of these opinions into account as he developed a general five-year plan for the museum, details of which he shared with the Paducah Rotary Club Wednesday at the Carson Center.

www.paducahsun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Business
Paducah, KY
Business
Paducah, KY
Entertainment
City
Stone, KY
State
South Dakota State
City
Paducah, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quilts#Ceo#The National Quilt Museum#The Paducah Rotary Club#Rotarians#The National Music Museum#The American Quilter#Society Quilt Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy