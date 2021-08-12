Cancel
TV tonight: bumbling duo push their luck in Flatbush Misdemeanours

By Ellen E Jones, Ali Catterall and Paul Howlett, Hannah Verdier, Ammar Kalia
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CVL9H_0bPFSD8p00

Flatbush Misdemeanours

10pm, Sky Comedy

Struggling artist Kevin (Kevin Iso) and teacher Dan (Dan Perlman) bumble their way through the rapidly gentrifying streets of Flatbush, Brooklyn in this pensive comedy. Tonight’s opening double bill begins with Kevin unwittingly spilling a local drug dealer’s promethazine while making a food delivery, sending him on a downward spiral in his efforts to make amends. Then he receives his first freelance painting commission and best friend Dan prepares to attend a special birthday party. Ammar Kalia

Shop Well for Less?

8pm, BBC One

The new combo of Joanna Page and Melanie Sykes are off to Gillingham to help the Katnoria family save enough cash to redecorate their hall. And the joy comes when the big spenders ignore their thrifty ways to carry on shopping. In other news, there’s analysis of the nation’s most expensive slippers. Hannah Verdier

Ambulance

9pm, BBC One

Filmed earlier this year with the staff of the North West ambulance service, we follow the effects of the pandemic as paramedics respond to calls from the residents of Merseyside. With the country in lockdown, a storm triggers a callout to a road collision for Emily and Jo and flooding that delays their responses to patients. AK

The Watch

9pm, BBC Two

A police procedural Pratchett-style? This eight-part series inspired by the Discworld novels – available in full on iPlayer – stars Richard Dormer as Captain Sam Vimes, of the City Watch. He’s juggling an over-eager new recruit (Adam Hugill) and a homicidal ex-pal, back in Ankh-Morpork after 20 years. Ellen E Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0himxe_0bPFSD8p00
Troubled love story … Letitia Wright in I Am Danielle.
Photograph: Channel 4

I Am Danielle

9pm, Channel 4

Letitia Wright’s photographer begins dating Michael (CJ Beckford), a model, who may not be all he seems, in the second outing for this female-led anthology by writer-director Dominic Savage. Can Danielle feel the same way about him once the trust has gone? A troubled love story for a social media age. Ali Catterall

Alex Polizzi: My Hotel Nightmare

9pm, Channel 5

Having spent the past 15 years advising people on how to run their hotels, Alex Polizzi now prepares to open her own with her mother, Olga, in this three-part series. We begin in late 2019 as the pair finalise the purchase of a 37-bedroom coaching inn in Sussex and start renovations. AK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25MmAG_0bPFSD8p00
Village mysteries … John Sweet, Sheila Sim and Dennis Price in A Canterbury Tale. Photograph: ITV/Rex Features

Film choice

A Canterbury Tale (Powell and Pressburger, 1944 ) 11.15am, Talking Pictures TV
Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger’s curious, charming tale has little to do with Chaucer, and is far from your usual wartime flagwaver. It’s set in a village where a British sergeant (Dennis Price), a US sergeant (John Sweet) and a young woman (Sheila Sim) try to track down a mysterious crank. Paul Howlett

Live sport

Cricket: England v India 10am, Sky Sports Main Event. First day of the second Test in the five-match series.

Cricket: West Indies v Pakistan 3.45pm, BT Sport 1. First Test in the two-match series from Sabina Park, Kingston.

Golf: The Wyndham Championship 10pm, Sky Sports Main Event. First day’s coverage from North Carolina.

