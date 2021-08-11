Cancel
49ers DL gets some good injury news ahead of preseason opener

By Kyle Madson
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15mFCA_0bPFS8oR00

While the injuries have piled up at some positions, the 49ers got a bit of good news on that front along the defensive line Wednesday. Defensive lineman Arik Armstead was back in practice after missing a couple sessions with a groin injury.

Of all the injuries the 49ers have sustained this offseason, Armstead would’ve been the toughest to replace. He’s a versatile defensive end who also kicks inside and to rush the passer on passing downs. In 2019 he led the club with a career-high 10.0 sacks, but saw his production drop precipitously last year.

Part of the issue for Armstead last season was the injury woes around him on the defensive line. He’s at his best playing multiple spots, but limited bodies at defensive end forced him to play outside more often, which isn’t where he’s at his best.

He dealt with some injury problems early in his career, playing in just 30 games across his first three seasons, and only 14 in Years 2 and 3. That’s turned around since though, and he hasn’t missed a contest in three years.

Now that the defensive front is healthy again, Armstead figures to at least trend toward the productivity he put out in 2019. Losing him for any amount of time would’ve been a blow to the unit expected to spearhead a potential Super Bowl run.

