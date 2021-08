ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ithaca Police Department is crediting their patrol officers and other specialized response teams, after helping rescue a suicidal man. According to IPD, officers got a report for a man on the railing at the top of the Seneca Street parking garage. The call came in around 9:52 Wednesday morning. Responding officers talked to the man, while other first responders set-up rappelling equipment.