Florence H. Muller (nee Bobel), 94, of Elyria, died Sunday, August 1, 2021 after a illness of several years. Mom was born May 7, 1927 in Lorain. For many years, her family lived on 7th Court in Lorain and owned Bobel Brothers Dairy. Mom was a 1946 graduate of Lorain High School, attended college in Cleveland and was employed by Curtis Publishing Company, Cleveland. In addition, Florence attended Lorain County Community College where she was later employed. Florence was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Elyria, the church Alter Guild and sang in the choir. Mom was also a member of the League of Women Voters and Ladies Dental Auxiliary. Mom had been active with the Oberlin Art Museum, Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, volunteered at the Lorain County Metro Parks and enjoyed singing and reading.