Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elyria, OH

Florence H. Muller

By Obituaries
Chronicle-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorence H. Muller (nee Bobel), 94, of Elyria, died Sunday, August 1, 2021 after a illness of several years. Mom was born May 7, 1927 in Lorain. For many years, her family lived on 7th Court in Lorain and owned Bobel Brothers Dairy. Mom was a 1946 graduate of Lorain High School, attended college in Cleveland and was employed by Curtis Publishing Company, Cleveland. In addition, Florence attended Lorain County Community College where she was later employed. Florence was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Elyria, the church Alter Guild and sang in the choir. Mom was also a member of the League of Women Voters and Ladies Dental Auxiliary. Mom had been active with the Oberlin Art Museum, Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, volunteered at the Lorain County Metro Parks and enjoyed singing and reading.

chroniclet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Elyria, OH
Obituaries
City
Westerville, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
County
Lorain County, OH
City
Lagrange, OH
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
City
Lorain, OH
City
Elyria, OH
Lorain, OH
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episcopal Church#Cremation#7th Court#Bobel Brothers Dairy#Lorain High School#Curtis Publishing Company#St Andrew#The Oberlin Art Museum#P O Box 31907
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Even Biden allies question execution of Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON — Under withering criticism from Republicans and some in his own party, President Joe Biden clarified Monday what he has been reluctant to articulate about the end of the U.S. war in Afghanistan: He's much more concerned about the blood and treasure of his own country. "I will not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy