How Olympic host countries (usually) win more medals

By Bonnie Berkowitz, Artur Galocha The Washington Post
Lebanon Democrat
 5 days ago

Hosting an Olympics can be risky financially, politically and, this year, epidemiologically. But competitively, it has always been a pretty good bet. Despite the absence of home crowds in Tokyo, Japan continued a long tradition of host countries raking in more medals than usual. Japanese athletes finished the Summer Games last weekend with a national record of 58 medals (27 of them gold), good for fifth overall — 17 more medals and two ranking spots higher than Japan finished in 2016.

SportsPosted by
Shine My Crown

Sha’Carri Richardson to Race Jamaican Olympic Gold Medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah at Prefontaine Classic

It’s the race we’ve all been waiting for. Track star Sha’Carri Richardson will go up against Jamaican sprinters Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson in the Prefontaine Classic. The Jamaican women’s track team dominated the Tokyo Olympics. Thompson-Herah won took gold in the 100-meter race, while Fraser-Pryce nabbed the...
Worldgoal.com

Mexico win Olympic bronze medal after beating hosts Japan at Tokyo 2020

Goals for Sebastian Cordova, Johan Vasquez and Alexis Vega helped make it two podium finishes in three tournaments for El Tri. Mexico claimed the bronze medal at the Olympics after holding off a late rally from Japan to beat the hosts 3-1 at Saitama Stadium. Goals from Sebastian Cordova, Johan...
Sports12thman.com

Mu Wins Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO – Aggie professional Athing Mu won the gold medal in the 800m Tuesday with an American record time of 1:55.21 at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium, becoming the first American female to win the 800m in 53 years. Mu became the first female in program history to obtain an individual...
Sports1069morefm.com

Olympics Highlights: Could China Win More Medals Than Us?

After Day 12 of the Olympics, the U.S. was still leading in overall medals. But China was in a close second, and still leading in golds. American wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock won gold in women’s freestyle yesterday. And we picked up several medals in track-and-field, including a gold by 19-year-old Athing...
San Diego, CAfox5sandiego.com

San Diego cyclist wins bronze medal at Olympics

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diegan Jennifer Valente won an Olympic bronze medal Tuesday in women’s team pursuit cycling, as the United States was 2.512 seconds faster than Canada in the 4-kilometer race. The U.S. team of Valente, Megan Jastrab, Chloe Dygert and Emma White were credited with a time...
Sportsdailyjournal.net

Olympics Latest: Hashimoto wins another Olympic medal

TOKYO — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Daiki Hashimoto of Japan picked up a third medal in men’s gymnastics. The Olympic all-around champion added gold on high bar by posting a score of...
Sportsvermontjournal.com

How much are Olympic medals worth?

REGION – The Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games took a new approach to producing medals this year. “Approximately 5,000 medals have been produced from small electronic devices that were contributed by people all over Japan… From the procurement of the metals to the development of the medal design, the entire country of Japan was involved in the production of the medals for the Tokyo 2020 Games – a project that was only possible with the participation of people across the nation.”
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics: How much money do athletes win for gold, silver and bronze medals?

It is the pinnacle of any Olympian’s career.Winning a gold, silver or bronze medal is the reward for years of sacrifice and gruelling training sessions hidden from the public gaze.But none of the competitors taking part in the Tokyo Olympics are being paid by the organisers for their participation in the $15.4bn event.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Tokyo 2020American TV network NBC alone paid $7.7bn for the broadcasting rights to the summer and winter games until 2032, and has sold $1.25bn in advertising for Tokyo 2020.And the International Olympic Committee stands to make between $3bn and $4bn from the...
WorldNBC Sports

Brazil edges Spain to win Gold medal at Olympics (video)

Brazil edged past Spain 2-1 after extra time to win the Olympic Gold medal in Tokyo and seal a second-straight Olympic title. They also become just the fifth team in Olympics history to win consecutive titles in men’s soccer. After Richarlison (who finished top goalscorer at the tournament) missed a...
SportsSacramento Bee

Ronald Rauhe of Germany wins medal in 5th Olympics

Ronald Rauhe of Germany set an Olympic canoe sprint milestone Saturday, and Lisa Carrington of New Zealand just missed another in her otherwise splendid Tokyo Games. And Serghei Tarnovschi of Moldova, who was stripped of his bronze medal in 2016 because of a positive doping test, benefitted from the year-long delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic to return to the Olympics and win another medal. His four-year suspension ended in time for him to qualify in May.
Combat Sportsgoiowaawesome.com

Thomas Gilman Wins Bronze Medal At 2020 Olympics

Welcome to the club, Thomas Gilman. The Olympic medal-winners club, that is. Gilman stormed through the repechage bracket today to claim a bronze medal at 57 kg in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Gilman's Olympic journey started with a great performance but a bitterly disappointing result. Facing two-time defending World champion...
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Olympics 2020 boxing results (Day 10, Afternoon): ROC’s Batyrgaziev, Cuba’s la Cruz advance to gold medal bouts, more

Women’s lightweight (Quarterfinals) Beatriz Ferreira (Brazil) def. Raykhona Kodirova (Uzbekistan), 5:0: Ferreira way too much for Kodirova here, wasn’t really competitive. Ferreira kinda cruised through the first two rounds and Kodirova did keep giving it a go, but she needed something special in the third and it wasn’t there. The 28-year-old Ferreira won gold at the 2019 Worlds and 2019 Pan-American Games, and is the three-seed in Tokyo. She’s fighting like a serious contender, and did not take her foot off the gas in round three even though the fight was locked up.

Comments / 0

