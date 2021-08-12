How Olympic host countries (usually) win more medals
Hosting an Olympics can be risky financially, politically and, this year, epidemiologically. But competitively, it has always been a pretty good bet. Despite the absence of home crowds in Tokyo, Japan continued a long tradition of host countries raking in more medals than usual. Japanese athletes finished the Summer Games last weekend with a national record of 58 medals (27 of them gold), good for fifth overall — 17 more medals and two ranking spots higher than Japan finished in 2016.www.lebanondemocrat.com
