Kentucky Mr. Football prepares for a fifth year of high school thanks to 're-do' bill

Kentucky Senate Bill 128 first entered Cam Hergott’s life as an amusing hypothetical. Hergott was at basketball practice a few months after leading the Beechwood Tigers football team to a state championship and earning Kentucky Mr. Football honors. Coaches and trainers were discussing a new piece of legislation that recently had been proposed. Supposedly, they said, it would allow students to “re-take” the school year the pandemic altered. It would also grant high school athletes another year of eligibility.