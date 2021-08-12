Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky Mr. Football prepares for a fifth year of high school thanks to 're-do' bill

By Michael Errigo The Washington Post
Lebanon Democrat
 5 days ago

Kentucky Senate Bill 128 first entered Cam Hergott’s life as an amusing hypothetical. Hergott was at basketball practice a few months after leading the Beechwood Tigers football team to a state championship and earning Kentucky Mr. Football honors. Coaches and trainers were discussing a new piece of legislation that recently had been proposed. Supposedly, they said, it would allow students to “re-take” the school year the pandemic altered. It would also grant high school athletes another year of eligibility.

www.lebanondemocrat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
City
Fort Mitchell, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#High School#Kentucky Senate#Beechwood Tigers#Democrat#Twitter#Akron University#Division Ii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NCAA
Related
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Taliban leader arrives in Afghanistan

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-founder of the Taliban and a key leader of the group, touched down in Afghanistan on Tuesday for the first time in more than 10 years, just days after the insurgent group captured the capital city of Kabul and effectively toppled the Afghan government. Baradar traveled...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy