Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paducah, KY

Tilghman's Griggs to continue career at Austin Peay

By CHELSEA LADD cladd@paducahsun.com
Paducah Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2022, Paducah Tilghman shortstop Gage Griggs will continue his athletic career at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee. The announcement came on Aug. 6 via social media that the upcoming senior will take the field as a Governor after graduation next spring. Griggs said the decision to call Austin Peay home next year felt right after meeting head coach Travis Janssen and recruiting coordinator Shane Conlan.

www.paducahsun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Field, KY
Clarksville, TN
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Paducah, KY
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Paducah, KY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Conlan
Person
Austin Peay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Recruiting#Sun#The Blue Tornado
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy