Tilghman's Griggs to continue career at Austin Peay
In 2022, Paducah Tilghman shortstop Gage Griggs will continue his athletic career at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee. The announcement came on Aug. 6 via social media that the upcoming senior will take the field as a Governor after graduation next spring. Griggs said the decision to call Austin Peay home next year felt right after meeting head coach Travis Janssen and recruiting coordinator Shane Conlan.www.paducahsun.com
