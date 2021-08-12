Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Prep teams hit the road for preseason finales

By ANDY REED areed@lebanondemocrat.com
Posted by 
The Lebanon Reporter
The Lebanon Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gUEx0_0bPFR8mE00
Wilson Central quarterback Brendan Demediuk and the Wildcats will travel to White House for jamboree action tomorrow night. ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

While the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair gets cranked up this weekend, all seven Wilson County high school football teams will head out of town to get in their final tuneups with scrimmages and/or jamborees before the season officially kicks off next week.

Green Hill will get in its final preseason outing today with a scheduled 5:30 p.m. start at LaVergne. Hawks coach Josh Crouch said the time could be pushed back due to the high heat and humidity.

Five teams will be in action tomorrow.

Lebanon will travel to Station Camp. The freshmen will kick off for two quarters with a 15-minute running clock at 6:30 p.m., followed by the junior varsity, also two periods of 15-minute running clocks. The varsity will play two quarters with 12-minute game clock run normally.

Wilson Central will play up the road at White House with the starters playing the first quarter at 7 p.m. JV will play periods 2 and 3 before the freshmen finish out the action in the fourth.

Friendship Christian’s jamboree at Franklin Road Academy was moved up a day to Friday in Nashville. The Commanders and Panthers are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Mt. Juliet’s annual preseason finale against Beech, formerly known as the Bears-Bucs Bash, is not technically a jamboree. Nevertheless, they will meet in Shackle Island with the freshmen getting under way at 6:15 p.m., followed by the varsity for a 25-minute session at around 7:30, followed by the JV for a 20-minute period at around 8:30.

Mt. Juliet Christian will return to the Metro Jamboree. The Saints will travel to Whites Creek to take on the host Cobras at 7 p.m.

Watertown will cap the weekend Saturday when the Purple Tigers travel to Carthage to take on Smith County in the finale of a triple header.

The Purple Tigers and Owls, who met in a scrimmage last Friday at Robinson Stadium, will likely get under way around 9 p.m.

Comments / 0

The Lebanon Reporter

The Lebanon Reporter

Lebanon, IN
971
Followers
67
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lebanon Reporter

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
Wilson County, TN
Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Lebanon, TN
City
Whites Creek, TN
City
Carthage, TN
County
Wilson County, TN
City
Green Hill, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Lebanon, TN
Education
City
Watertown, TN
Lebanon, TN
Sports
Wilson County, TN
Education
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franklin Road Academy#High School Football#Football Teams#American Football#Wilson Central#White House#Panthers#Beech#The Metro Jamboree#Purple Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Taliban leader arrives in Afghanistan

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-founder of the Taliban and a key leader of the group, touched down in Afghanistan on Tuesday for the first time in more than 10 years, just days after the insurgent group captured the capital city of Kabul and effectively toppled the Afghan government. Baradar traveled...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...

Comments / 0

Community Policy