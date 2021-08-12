Prep teams hit the road for preseason finales

Wilson Central quarterback Brendan Demediuk and the Wildcats will travel to White House for jamboree action tomorrow night. ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

While the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair gets cranked up this weekend, all seven Wilson County high school football teams will head out of town to get in their final tuneups with scrimmages and/or jamborees before the season officially kicks off next week.

Green Hill will get in its final preseason outing today with a scheduled 5:30 p.m. start at LaVergne. Hawks coach Josh Crouch said the time could be pushed back due to the high heat and humidity.

Five teams will be in action tomorrow.

Lebanon will travel to Station Camp. The freshmen will kick off for two quarters with a 15-minute running clock at 6:30 p.m., followed by the junior varsity, also two periods of 15-minute running clocks. The varsity will play two quarters with 12-minute game clock run normally.

Wilson Central will play up the road at White House with the starters playing the first quarter at 7 p.m. JV will play periods 2 and 3 before the freshmen finish out the action in the fourth.

Friendship Christian’s jamboree at Franklin Road Academy was moved up a day to Friday in Nashville. The Commanders and Panthers are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Mt. Juliet’s annual preseason finale against Beech, formerly known as the Bears-Bucs Bash, is not technically a jamboree. Nevertheless, they will meet in Shackle Island with the freshmen getting under way at 6:15 p.m., followed by the varsity for a 25-minute session at around 7:30, followed by the JV for a 20-minute period at around 8:30.

Mt. Juliet Christian will return to the Metro Jamboree. The Saints will travel to Whites Creek to take on the host Cobras at 7 p.m.

Watertown will cap the weekend Saturday when the Purple Tigers travel to Carthage to take on Smith County in the finale of a triple header.

The Purple Tigers and Owls, who met in a scrimmage last Friday at Robinson Stadium, will likely get under way around 9 p.m.