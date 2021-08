COVID vaccinations allowed people across the U.S. to regain a sense of normalcy amid the ongoing pandemic. In just the past few months, vaccinated Americans have done many things for the first time in over a year, like eating a meal in a packed restaurant or seeing a movie at a theater with friends. Sadly, the Delta variant has now pushed the pandemic back into dangerous territory, causing cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to surge once again. As a result of this alarming spike, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that vaccinated people wear masks indoors again in certain areas, and other health experts say they've started to bring back their own COVID precautions beyond that.