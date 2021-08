RB Clyburn hopes his competition appreciates what they’ve accomplished by being here, though he understands why, in the moment, they would not. The U.S. Amateur is essentially an NCAA event, its field filled mostly with the best collegiate golfers in the country. This championship is important, no doubt, yet it is a week written on their calendars along with other prestigious amateur events. Their participation is not so much a feat as it is their fate. “I just wish it’s not lost on them how special it is,” Clyburn muses.