Gal Stotland is a 26 years old , Gal was Born in Israel, a fashion blogger, model and actor.

Los Angeles, CA

) -- 23 Sep 2020

Gal runs an Instagram profile of over 200,000 followers and fans creating amazing content.

Instagram is an integral part of the wave he invests in Instagram all his free time and he documents every given moment of his life.

Gal has appeared in a variety of TV shows and international magazines. Gal was a Zumba dance teacher and participated in a dance show on Tv and in a variety of other television programs. In the past, Gal and his good friend were a duo called: “yuv & gal” (yuv & gal) They would dress the same as twins. Today Gal has continued his solo career, he models in lots of international magazines, and a wide range of celebs follow his Instagram account a lot of companies by marketing their products through this Instagram story.

Gal’s biggest dream is to release a song,Currently working in collaboration, with a major producer from Israel .on a new and original single written by Gal. Another great international singer whose name cannot be released at the moment will join the project the single is expected to be released by the end of 2021. Soon is Fashion Week, What will Gal wear for Fashion Week? And what are his tips ?

