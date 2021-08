A plan to pay vaccinated city employees a $100 stipend has been scrapped in favor of a new incentive program for those who work for the city. The incentives, Mayor Steve Adler explained, are designed to promote vaccinations and to serve as a model to employers citywide. The new plan will allow vaccinated city employees to take time off without using accrued sick leave or vacation time. Since federal support for time off ended, city employees who are exposed to or have contracted Covid would have to do just that.