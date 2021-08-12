Former WWE Superstar Brian Knobbs Hospitalized
Former WWE and WCW Tag Team Champion Brian Knobbs — best known as one half of The Nasty Boys — was rushed to a hospital earlier this week due to multiple medical issues. On Wednesday, Knobbs’ friend Fred Jung set up a GoFundMe page to help the pro wrestling veteran with his medical expenses. According to Jung, Knobbs is dealing with “major stomach issues” and is presently undergoing tests to determine the severity of his illnesses.www.wrestlinginc.com
