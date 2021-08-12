Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Former WWE Superstar Brian Knobbs Hospitalized

By Sai Mohan
wrestlinginc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer WWE and WCW Tag Team Champion Brian Knobbs — best known as one half of The Nasty Boys — was rushed to a hospital earlier this week due to multiple medical issues. On Wednesday, Knobbs’ friend Fred Jung set up a GoFundMe page to help the pro wrestling veteran with his medical expenses. According to Jung, Knobbs is dealing with “major stomach issues” and is presently undergoing tests to determine the severity of his illnesses.

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 23

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Knobbs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wcw Tag Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
The Spun

Former Pro Wrestling Star Has Reportedly Died At 62

Bobby Eaton, one of greatest and most well-known tag team wrestlers of all time, died on Wednesday night. He was 62. Eaton’s death was announced by his sister Debbie in a Facebook post early Thursday morning. “I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby...
Posted by
The Spun

Paralympian “Disgusted” After Being Told Her Sprint Uniform Was “Too Revealing”

A Paralympic athlete said she is “disgusted” after being told her sprint outfit was “too revealing.”. Olivia Breen, who represents Great Britain in the Paralympics, said she was “disgusted” after recent comments made to her during a competition. According to a report from ESPN, an England Athletics official told her that her sprint uniform was “inappropriate” and “too revealing” at the England Championships this weekend.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Biggest Star Of All Time’ Quits Company?

Update: The identity of the star who has quit has been revealed. WrestlingInc.com’s Raj Giri has tweeted that one of WWE’s biggest stars of all time has quit the company. He tweeted, “I’m also hearing that a big name asked for their release and got it, might be public tomorrow. Once I get a second and third source on it, it will be up.”
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Former Ravens Cheerleader Is in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

If you live in Florida and want to get a copy of this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, you better beat Summer Wilson to the magazine rack. The former Ravens cheerleader is one of the 13 "Swim Search" models featured in this year's historic magazine, which hits shelves today, and she's planning to buy every copy she finds.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss ‘Breaks Character’ With Undertaker Daughter

The recent transformed persona of Alexa Bliss has been loved by many fans and she is currently doing an incredible job on Monday Night Raw. Of all the fans, it turns out Kaia, the daughter of the WWE icon, The Undertaker is a huge fan of Bliss. It was recently...
Wrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Diva Is Signing With AEW

The former WWE star Ruby Riott(Ruby Soho) could be the latest addition to the AEW roster. AEW’s women’s division seems to get bolstered with Ruby’s addition. Fightful Select reported that there are plans on the table for Ruby Soho to join Tony Khan’s company as per the talent and industry insiders.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Dynamite Drops Braun Strowman Bombshell?

Could Braun Strowman be coming to AEW? It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly AEW on TNT television program. Emanating from their home turf of Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida this evening, AEW Dynamite: Homecoming features a jam-packed lineup from top-to-bottom. This Braun Strowman AEW rumor recently leaked.
WWEPopculture

WWE Legend Confirms He Quit on His Own Accord

A WWE legend is speaking out after leaving the company. Ric Flair went to Twitter on Tuesday to issue a statement on leaving WWE. The news of Flair leaving was first reported by Wrestling Inc., and Flair explained why it was time for him to move on. Unlike other recent releases, the former world champion notes he asked to be let out of his contract.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Wife Breaks Silence On Hiatus

WWE star Randy Orton has been away from on-screen action since it was reported he had suffered an injury. Amid the speculations regarding his comeback, his wife, Kim Orton took to her Instagram handle and shared series of pictures and video clip on the occasion of Alanna Orton’s 13th birthday. Braun Strowman Meeting With Top Promoter Revealed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg Winner Leaks?

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley could be squaring off against Goldberg at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view. The former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo recently opened up on the possible match and reckoned that Goldberg should not challenge Lashley for the WWE Championship. Linda McMahon Returns To WWE With John Cena.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion ‘Went Broke’ After Quitting

The former WWE star Batista went on to try out his luck in the field of acting following his stint in Vince McMahon’s company. He is currently one of the top actors in Hollywood and doing well. However, he had to go through some hardships when he left pro wrestling...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Charlotte Flair Going To AEW With Two Stars?

Charlotte Flair is undoubtedly one of the most talented female Superstars WWE has ever seen, and it appears that she is making a stunning medical recovery. She was initially supposed to have huge plans for WrestleMania 37 as she already called out RAW Women’s Champion Asuka on a past episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, but that did not end up happening. After her return, Charlotte Flair faced off against Rhea Ripley and Asuka at WWE WrestleMania Backlash for the RAW Women’s Championship but was unable to win the match and become the new RAW Women’s Champion. She ultimately won the title at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view but lost it the next day to Nikki A.S.H., who cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase and became the new RAW Women’s Champion. Charlotte Flair’s bombshell AEW claims were also previously leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg SummerSlam Match ‘Canceled’ By Big Name?

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg made his return to WWE in 2016 after a hiatus of more than a decade from the company. He would go on to defeat Brock Lesnar in a squash match at Survivor 2016 and then win the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in 2017. He defended his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in one of the main events of the show. As stated by his contract, Vince McMahon can only have him compete in one more match this year, so it has to mean something. Goldberg also admitted to mocking Ric Flair for being too old to be in the ring in the past. Goldberg also sent a bold message to a female WWE Superstar a couple of months ago.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt New Name In AEW Revealed?

The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. However, his booking since then has been panned by many fans. Particularly him losing to Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown last year. He would lose to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in a singles match after being betrayed by Alexa Bliss. He has not been seen on WWE television since then. Bray Wyatt could be losing The Fiend to a big name in WWE.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 7-0 With 3rd Round Knockout

Many will remember Evander Holyfield. A legendary cruiserweight and heavyweight champion in boxing history. Now his young son is following in his boxing footsteps. ‘Yung Holy’ Evan Holyfield moved to 7-0 tonight with this knockout:. (Hat tip: Jolene Mizzone Twitter) Fast hands and strong body shots. The win tonight in...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Girlfriend ‘Gone’ From WWE

The former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman, who is the girlfriend of Bray Wyatt was first introduced to fans through the Total Divas reality television show. She never became a performer in the ring but became a ring announcer instead and she announced many stars before and after their matches.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Drops Sad Goldberg Bombshell

John Cena is one of the most recognizable and profitable names in the modern era of professional wrestling and sports entertainment. During a recent interview with USA Today, Cena stated why WWE needs to stop relying on the aging, part-time veterans, such as Bill Goldberg, if they want to see continued growth as a company. Goldberg is set to take on Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. Credit to Fightful for the following quote. Did John Cena spoil this Roman Reigns WWE title match?

Comments / 23

Community Policy