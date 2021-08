On July 27, Travis County commissioners fielded discussion regarding the Stone Ridge Estates subdivision and the Flint Rock Circle subdivision. Both developments are located in far west Travis County, off of Highway 71 in Precinct 3. While the discussion was brought to the Commissioners Court by Anna Bowlin with Transportation and Natural Resources – who went on to recommend vacating the first development and approving the second – commissioners focused their discussion on the developments’ vulnerability to wildfires.