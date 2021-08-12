Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

SPOTO Launched New Brand "SPOTO Learning" to Deliver the Training Course

MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

SHENZHEN, China (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. SPOTO, a globally leading institution in the field of IT certification, has recently launched training courses and published their training website: https://www.spotolearning.com/. Some SPOTO Training features are:. Practical Hands-on Online IT Training: SPOTO's innovative learning solution combines in-depth videos with practical, hands-on exercises to...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Brand#Prweb#Cisco Ccie#Aws#Pmi#Itil#Isaca#Comptia#Spoto Founded#Baidu#Tencent Class
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
Related
Technologyaithority.com

Mercury Healthcare Launches as the New Brand for Healthgrades Enterprise Software, Technology and Data Analytics Company, Formerly Known as Healthgrades

Mercury Healthcare, the new brand for the separate enterprise-wide software, technology and data platform for health systems formerly known as Healthgrades, has announced its new name, as well as the sale of Healthgrades.com to Red Ventures. “Today’s announcement will enable both businesses to fully realize the potential inherent in each...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Premier Silicon Valley Training Firm Effective Training Associates Launches New Website

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Training Associates, Inc., has launched a new, updated website, effectivetraining.com. Effective Training Associates (ETA) is a global leader in providing courses that improve and advance management and leadership skills for engineers, managers, and technical professionals. Effective Training Associates in-person, virtual, and...
Educationtechgig.com

IIT Roorkee launches 7 new courses for academic session 2021-22

Indian Institute of Technology ( IIT ) Roorkee has launched seven new courses for the upcoming academic session. The virtual courses include M.Tech in Dam Safety and Rehabilitation, Masters in Innovation Management, M.Tech in Artificial Intelligence, MS in Economics, M. Des in Industrial Design, M.Tech in Data Science, and M. Tech in Microelectronics and VLSI.
Marketingmartechseries.com

Delivery Operating System OneRail Launches New Website and Branding

OneRail.com brings improved content, videos, and resources to help the world’s largest brands streamline their final mile delivery. OneRail is a delivery operating system for streamlining final mile delivery services, from dispatch to doorstep. The platform is a 3-in-1 solution, including a marketplace of 7.5MM couriers, a delivery operating system platform, and a USA-based team of logistics experts who assist with exceptions on the customer’s behalf, 24/7.
Businessfoodmanufacture.co.uk

ABP launches new leadership training programme

Meat processor ABP UK has launched a new leadership training programme as part of its internally developed Talent Academy. This new initiative, ‘The Empowering Leader’, incorporated three core modules: ‘Leader of Me’; ‘Leader of Others’; and ‘Leader of Teams’ to encapsulate key areas of management. The one-year programme includes a...
BusinessTire Review

Myers Industries Launches New Brand Identity

Myers Industries, Inc., a manufacturer of a wide range of polymer products and distributor for the tire, wheel and under-vehicle service industry, recently unveiled its new brand identity, which is intended to more clearly represent the company’s comprehensive offerings and value to customers. According to the company, the new master...
Industryhotelbusiness.com

IHG to launch new luxury and lifestyle brand

In its Q2 earnings report, IHG Hotels and Resorts revealed that it will be launching a new luxury and lifestyle collection brand. “We’re excited to announce that we’ll soon be launching a new luxury & lifestyle collection brand to provide further choice for guests and owners,” said Keith Barr, CEO, IHG Hotels and Resorts. “Over the last four years we’ve added five new brands to create a portfolio of 16, each targeting a specific segment and enhancing our market reach. The addition of a collection brand will provide high quality independent hotels access to the many benefits of IHG’s system, whilst retaining a property’s distinctive identity. There are currently around 1.5 million independently run rooms in the market segments we are targeting, and we expect the collection to attract more than 100hotels within 10 years.”
Topeka, KStkmagazine.com

GO Topeka Launches New Website And Branding

GO Topeka, an organization of the Greater Topeka Partnership, announced the launch of its new website and brand. As an economic development organization, GO Topeka’s mission includes business attraction, business development and retention, minority and women business development, small business support, talent recruitment and retention, young talent engagement and innovation initiatives.
Businessaithority.com

Fuse partners with Joules to deliver learning and knowledge platform

Fuse the learning and knowledge platform for enterprise, is delighted to partner with premium lifestyle group Joules to provide a central hub for learning, culture and community. Joules engaged Fuse in late 2019 to support a culture of social and collaborative learning underpinned by access to knowledge in the flow...
Educationyicaiglobal.com

Chinese Edtech New Oriental Plans Parent Training Courses

(Yicai Global) Aug. 12 -- Chinese education technology firm New Oriental Education & Technology Group has launched teaching centers in Beijing and Hangzhou offering training courses for parents as part of its moves to diversify amid tighter oversight of extracurricular education. The Beijing-based company has not yet determined the start...
EducationTechRepublic

JetBrains Academy launches new free Kotlin Basics course

The new 10-week course introduces basic software development through Kotlin, the preferred language for Android app development. JetBrains, the original developers of Android preferred programming language Kotlin, has launched a new free Kotlin Basics course on its JetBrains Academy website. The new course "is available for free and allows students to use all the powerful platform features while learning Kotlin," JetBrains said.
Educationgoodmenproject.com

New E-Learning Course Enhances Skills When Assisting People With Disabilities

News provided by Visualise Training and Consultancy on Wednesday 23rd Jun 2021. Having lived with sight loss from childhood, Dan fully appreciates the challenges a disability can present. A new e-learning course to develop knowledge of all aspects of disability has been designed and launched by award-winning social businessman Dan...
Economytheloadstar.com

BIFA launches online training course to prepare for change from CHIEF to CDS

The British International Freight Association (BIFA) has launched an online training course to help prepare members and others to operate HM Revenue and Customs’ (HMRC) Customs Declaration Service (CDS). CDS will replace CHIEF in a phased transition, ending in April 2023. The training course will provide hands-on tuition, practical exercises...
Small Businessclick orlando

Learn Excel with this 12-course bundle

If you put “Microsoft Excel” on your resume, but don’t really know how to use it beyond a basic table, you’re far from alone. Back up your resume with hard skills and learn to use this valuable and versatile software with the 2021 Ultimate Microsoft Excel Business Intelligence Certification Bundle.
InternetMySanAntonio

Learn Something New Every Day with This Online Course Platform

Some of the world's greatest entrepreneurs have something in common — a deep commitment to lifelong learning. After all, the business world is changing all the time and it's crucial to stay on the cutting edge if you're going to push your business to success. Fortunately, you can get unlimited access to StackSkills Unlimited Online Courses for just $30 (reg. $1495) now.
ComputersEntrepreneur

This Online Learning Platform is Used by Deloitte and Bloomberg

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. They say you learn something new every day. While that may not be...
InternetStar-Herald

Star Herald to Launch NEW Marketing Brand and B2B Website

The Star-Herald, Gering Courier and Hemingford Ledger have launched Trails West Media Group and business-to-business website at a local meet and greet event Wednesday, Aug. 11, designed to assist local and regional businesses achieve their marketing goals. For more than 100-years the Star-Herald has been a key provider of marketing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy