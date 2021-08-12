Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

How to watch Star Trek Lower Decks season 2: stream new episodes online from anywhere

By Aatif Sulleyman
TechRadar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheir ship might not be the biggest and they might do the missions nobody else wants, but they are still Starfleet! From the twisted mind of Rick and Morty writer and Solar Opposites creator Mike McMahan comes the hotly anticipated second instalment of an adult-focused animated comedy series that follows some of the Federation's lesser-heralded heroes. Read on and try not to get snaffled up by an alien as we explain how to watch Star Trek Lower Decks season 2 online, and stream every new episode of the show wherever you are in the world.

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
Noël Wells
Person
Dawnn Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starfleet#Lower Decks#Star Trek#Amazon Fire Tv Stick#Federation#U S S#Tamarian#Icarly#Amazon Fire Tv Stick#Playstation#Cbs#Paramount Plus#Trekkies#Ctv Sci Fi#Crave#Canadians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosCollider

Here's What's New to Amazon Prime Video in August 2021

Looking for something new to watch on Prime Video? Amazon's streaming service may not have as many originals as Netflix or the early access to theatrical films you'll find on HBO Max and Disney+, but they've consistently got one of the best lineups of library titles on streaming, whether you're looking for a classic, a good laugh, or some old-school action. And taking a look at all the new movies and shows on Prime Video this month, August is no different!
TV ShowsDigital Trends

How to watch the Star Trek movies and TV shows in order

When the Enterprise set sail on the spaceways in 1966, it’s doubtful anyone involved imagined that over half a century later, Star Trek: The Original Series (TOS) would spawn a media empire — including a growing number of live-action and animated Star Trek series and more than a dozen Star Trek movies.
TV Series/Film

The Best ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Jokes, According to the Show’s Cast

Star Trek: Lower Decks has earned scorn from certain corners of the Internet, who refuse to even consider the thought of a comedic Trek show. But I genuinely love the way the series – which focuses on the lower decks crew of an unimportant Starfleet ship, far away from the epic action taking place on the bridge of more esteemed ships – embraces the core of what makes Star Trek great while also having plenty of time for ridiculous jokes.
TV Seriestrekmovie.com

Interview: Tawny Newsome And Jack Quaid On How ‘Lower Decks’ S2 Is Great Star Trek… And Gives “Zero Fs”

The second season of the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks arrives next week and TrekMovie had a chance to talk with members of the cast about the new season. Speaking to TrekMovie and a handful of other outlets in a group interview, Tawny Newsome (Beckett Mariner) and Jack Quaid (Bradward Boimler) gave us a preview of what is to come for both the show and their characters in season two and more.
TV & VideosPosted by
Rutherford Source

What’s New to Streaming in August 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this August 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. 1Coming to Netflix in August 2021. Here is a list of all the...
TV SeriesTom's Guide

New TV shows for August 2021: What’s coming next

So many new TV shows, so little time! The calendar of new TV shows and movies in August 2021 will keep you well-entertained at home. We've gathered the list of what's airing on broadcast, cable and streaming, and there are tons of new offerings from Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and others.
TV & Videostreknews.net

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Blu-ray Review: An Exceptional Release That Could’ve Been Even Better

Right on schedule, Star Trek: Discovery season three has received its own home media release. TrekNews.net was able to take a thorough look at the four-disc Blu-ray package, which includes not only the full 13-episode season but more than two hours of special features. Despite the season itself being a thoroughly enjoyable entry in the Star Trek franchise, albeit, with some notable critiques, special features are what make or break purchasing decisions for many viewers. We’re happy to report that on this front, there is more than enough reason to pick up this release.
TV Seriestrekmovie.com

All Access Star Trek Boards The Cerritos For Season 2 With The Cast Of ‘Lower Decks’

Tony and Laurie start with the big news about Alex Kurtzman’s extended $160 million 5-year deal at ViacomCBS and what that means for the Star Trek Universe. They discuss the departure of most of the Star Trek movie catalog from Paramount+ and the 2022 launch of Paramount+ in Europe (including Prodigy), check in on which actors have wrapped up their work on Discovery season 4, then quickly go over the Covid precautions being taken at next week’s upcoming 55-Year Mission convention in Las Vegas. For a full preview of the con (including a chat with Chase Masterson) check out the newest episode of the Shuttle Pod.
TV SeriesPosted by
TechRadar

Star Trek TV shows sound like they have a long and healthy future ahead

Star Trek's TV overseer Alex Kurtzman has struck a massive deal to work with CBS Studios until 2026. This is significant for Trek fans, in the sense that Kurtzman has led the franchise's revival on the small screen as a producer – starting with Star Trek: Discovery in 2017, and soon growing it to five totally different shows, including the upcoming Strange New Worlds.
TV Seriesmycentraloregon.com

[EXCLUSIVE] Watch ‘The Suicide Squad’ on HBO Max from anywhere in the world : How to Stream from Home?

The government dispatches the world’s most deadly supervillains, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, King Shark, Harley Quinn, and others, to Corto Maltese, a secluded, enemy-infested island. They march through the treacherous jungle, armed with high-tech weapons, on a search-and-destroy mission, with just Col. Rick Flag on the ground to keep them in line. Find out the free ways to watch online from anywhere with HBO- MAX Stream Online.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Wells & Cordero on Season 2 Tendi, Rutherford

As we approach season two for the zany Paramount+ Star Trek: Lower Decks, the animated comedy is looking to up the ante for its ensigns as they endure the maximum amount of suffering without somehow getting killed. Trek Movie spoke with stars Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero on what we can expect from Tendi and Rutherford and their upcoming misadventures with Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and Boimler (Jack Quaid), and the duo's own chemistry.
TV SeriesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ — What’s in store for Mariner and Boimler in season 2

Star Trek: Lower Decks debuted last year and is the first animated comedy from the science fiction franchise. The series is set to return on August 12 and ahead of the season two premiere, a media day was held where we had the opportunity to speak with stars, Tawny Newsome (Ensign Becket Mariner) and Jack Quaid (Ensign Brad Boimler). The pair shared their thoughts on their characters and what fans can expect in the upcoming season.
TV SeriesComicBook

Star Trek: Lower Decks Cast Weigh the Potential for Romance in Season 2 (Exclusive)

Star Trek: Lower Decks returns for its second season on Paramount+ on Thursday, offering new adventures and misadventures of the USS Cerritos crew. ComicBook.com has seen the first few episodes of the series. We won't spoil anything significant, but a few quick jokes pop up involving characters making assumptions about romantic relationships between the lower deckers. They're not the focus of any episodes, but it occurred enough to make one wonder if the show's writers were trying to clue fans in on something. Or perhaps the opposite is accurate, and they're disabusing audiences of the possibility of romantic connections forming.

Comments / 0

Community Policy