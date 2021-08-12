How to watch Star Trek Lower Decks season 2: stream new episodes online from anywhere

Their ship might not be the biggest and they might do the missions nobody else wants, but they are still Starfleet! From the twisted mind of Rick and Morty writer and Solar Opposites creator Mike McMahan comes the hotly anticipated second instalment of an adult-focused animated comedy series that follows some of the Federation's lesser-heralded heroes. Read on and try not to get snaffled up by an alien as we explain how to watch Star Trek Lower Decks season 2 online, and stream every new episode of the show wherever you are in the world.