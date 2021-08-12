Cancel
Genesee County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Livingston, Oakland, Shiawassee by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Genesee; Livingston; Oakland; Shiawassee An area of strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Oakland, Shiawassee, northern Livingston and Genesee Counties through 200 AM EDT At 114 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over Morrice, or over Perry, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Bancroft around 120 AM EDT. Durand, Cohoctah and Byron around 125 AM EDT. Gaines around 130 AM EDT. Swartz Creek and Linden around 135 AM EDT. Fenton and Lake Fenton around 140 AM EDT. Grand Blanc and Holly around 145 AM EDT. Goodrich and Ortonville around 150 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Atlas, Rankin, Holly State Recreation Area, Bennington, Argentine, Conway Township, Shaftsburg, Vernon and Deerfield Township. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

