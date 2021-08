Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.