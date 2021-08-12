Raiders abruptly cancel morning practice

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (undisclosed) has missed three consecutive practices. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is scheduled to speak to the media on Saturday and should provide some clarity on the situation. Vic Tafur of The Athletic said in June that Waller "will surely top last year’s 1,196 yards as he continues to get better" in 2021. Waller is locked in as the Raiders' No. 1 target on offense, and that is reflected by his 2.10 ADP in PPR formats, per Fantasy Football Calculator. Waller's 147 total targets in 2020 were the fourth-most by any tight end since at least 2014, and his 27 red-zone targets were the fifth-most since 2014. Among all receivers and tight ends who played at least 13 games in 2020, Waller ranked fourth with a 28% target share. The Raiders didn't add any pass-catchers in the draft and last year's second-most targeted player (Nelson Agholor) is no longer with the team, so Waller has a path towards an even larger target share in 2021.