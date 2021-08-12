Cancel
Raiders abruptly cancel morning practice

By Field Level Media
lindyssports.com
 6 days ago

The Las Vegas Raiders abruptly canceled Wednesday morning’s practice just as players were making their way onto the field. No reason was provided to the media for the sudden cancellation at the training facility in Henderson, Nev. Quarterback Derek Carr and other players were scheduled to talk to the media...

